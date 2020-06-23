AirPods Pro Receives Firmware Update to Version 2D27

Apple has released a firmware update for the AirPods Pro. The update upgrades firmware version 2D15, to the new firmware, 2D27.

So far it isn’t known what the new firmware fixes, or if it adds any new features. However, there have been complaints from ‌AirPods Pro‌ users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds.

Apple announced yesterday that it is adding a new spatial audio feature to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in iOS 14, so the firmware update could be related to that new option.

There isn’t any way to manually update the firmware of the earbuds, and the new software will be installed over-the-air while the AirPods Pro are connected via Bluetooth to an iOS device.

If you place the AirPods Pro in their case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them to an iPhone or iPad, they should update after a short period of time.

Here’s how to check the firmware version of your AirPods Pro earbuds: